Subhiksha Keralam project launched

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran launched the Subhiksha Keralam project in the Kozhikode Corporation by planting tapioca on a vacant plot at Karimpanapalam on Tuesday.

The four-acre land, including the 2.6 acres handed over to the corporation by the Kerala Water Authority, will be used for tapioca cultivation under the project.

The corporation was the first local body in the State to launch a mission to ensure food security in the city against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak on April 28, under the name Samrudhi 2020. A day later, the State government launched the Subhiksha Keralam project and Samrudhi was merged with it.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said that the scope of Samrudhi had been expanded under Subhiksha Keralam and that more land and workforce would be available.

The extent of tapioca cultivation will now be more than 15 hectares, while the corporation had earlier planned for only five hectares. Vegetable cultivation will be spread over around 22 hectares while around 80% homesteads will be encouraged to cultivate crops.

The official said that around 5.6% of land within the city was cultivable at present and additional land would be identified by designated committees.

“There are 22 agricultural cooperative societies in the city. They have agreed to expand their production. This alone will be enough for us to meet the target,” he added.

Besides, Kudumbashree units, area development societies and community development societies will be encouraged to take up large-scale farming.

However, the scarcity of good quality seeds and saplings was expected to be a challenge, he added.

M.K. Muneer, MLA, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran and chairpersons of standing committees of the corporation were present at the event.