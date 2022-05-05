Subhiksha hotel opened in Kozhikode

P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, inaugurates the facility

On the lines of the Kudumbashree’s model Janakeeya hotel to support hunger-free projects and supply of fair price food, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies opened a Subhiksha hotel at Kattangal in Chathamangalam panchayat on Thursday. P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, inaugurated the hotel. Grama panchayat president O. Gafoor presided over the event.