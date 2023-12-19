ADVERTISEMENT

Subaltern festival ‘Chayal’ in Kozhikode from December 21

December 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

‘Chayal’, the second subaltern festival, organised by Padabhedam magazine, will be held at three venues in the city from December 21 to 23.

Tribal leader Lingaraj Azad from Niyamgiri in Orissa will inaugurate the festival at 4 p.m. on December 21 (Thursday). The event will begin with native Buddhist worship by members of the Democratic Human Rights Movement.

The curtain raiser of the festival will be held at the house of late environmentalist T. Shobheendran on Wednesday, with the declaration of setting up a bamboo forest in his name. A portrait gallery featuring celebrities who passed away recently will be opened on the same day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikodan Theatre Festival in memory of actor Mamukoya will be held at the Town Hall, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, and Anakkulam Cultural Centre. Six plays will be staged during the three-day festival. A youth parliament will be held on December 22 followed by a discussion on feminism.

A seminar on ‘20 years of Muthanga’ in memory of M. Kunhaman will be held on December 23. A south Indian language convention will be held in the afternoon.

Palestine Cafe and Manipur Cafe are two major attractions of Chayal. Fifteen students from Manipur will prepare their native dishes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US