Subaltern festival ‘Chayal’ in Kozhikode from December 21

December 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

‘Chayal’, the second subaltern festival, organised by Padabhedam magazine, will be held at three venues in the city from December 21 to 23.

Tribal leader Lingaraj Azad from Niyamgiri in Orissa will inaugurate the festival at 4 p.m. on December 21 (Thursday). The event will begin with native Buddhist worship by members of the Democratic Human Rights Movement.

The curtain raiser of the festival will be held at the house of late environmentalist T. Shobheendran on Wednesday, with the declaration of setting up a bamboo forest in his name. A portrait gallery featuring celebrities who passed away recently will be opened on the same day.

The Kozhikodan Theatre Festival in memory of actor Mamukoya will be held at the Town Hall, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, and Anakkulam Cultural Centre. Six plays will be staged during the three-day festival. A youth parliament will be held on December 22 followed by a discussion on feminism.

A seminar on ‘20 years of Muthanga’ in memory of M. Kunhaman will be held on December 23. A south Indian language convention will be held in the afternoon.

Palestine Cafe and Manipur Cafe are two major attractions of Chayal. Fifteen students from Manipur will prepare their native dishes.

