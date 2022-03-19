Sub centre for Regional Archives in Kozhikode
Ports and Museums Minister Ahammad Devarkovil will open the new sub centre of the Regional Archives at Kunnamangalam mini civil station on Monday. P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, will preside over the function. According to officials, the sub centre of the Archives department will support document preservation initiatives at the regional-level. It is the first such sub centre in Kozhikode.
