Stunts by youngsters amid Onam celebrations challenge pedestrian safety

The spike in roadshows and motorcycle stunts by youngsters when Onam celebrations are at their peak is endangering the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

Though 11 cases have already been registered against college students who were allegedly involved in rash and negligent driving in Kozhikode city, there has been no let-up in traffic rule violations amid the festival frenzy.

“Jam-packed sports utility vehicles and luxury cars violating speed limit is a common sight nowadays, but the police are seemingly not acting against them thanks to their hectic work due to traffic snarl-ups in the city,” said V. Anoop, a member of the Road Accident Action Forum. A better enforcement plan for both the police and the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to expose safety rule violations during festival seasons is the need of the hour, he added.

According to police sources, parents would be liable to pay fines if minors were caught for traffic rule violations.