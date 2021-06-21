Study kits for intellectually challenged students

Intellectually challenged students in Kozhikode district are all set to get educational equipment worth ₹1 crore soon.

According to A.K. Abdul Hakeem, district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Keralam, four different kinds of study kits would be given to students based on their age and level of disability. These kits would also help towards therapeutic intervention. The Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Project of the University Calicut and Secundarabad-based National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities are involved in the initiative.

Mr. Hakeem said that 22 articles that would help train the students at home had been included in the kits. The attempt would be to develop their physical abilities, speech, concentration, communication, and social skills. Minister for Public Works, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, would distribute the kits at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, at 4 p.m. on June 28, he said.