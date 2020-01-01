Students wear black clothes on NY day

The students of M.S.T.M. Arts and Science College at Poopalam near Perinthalmanna celebrated their New Year’s Day by staging a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

They reached the campus on Wednesday wearing black clothes. They staged a mime, demanding that the CAA be withdrawn and asserting that they would fight for a secular India. They also released hydrogen-filled balloons printed with protest slogans.

The campus took a pledge against fascist forces. College union chairman K.P. Asif Ali, University Union councillor Raheesh Kakkooth, and general secretary Nabeel led the protest programmes.