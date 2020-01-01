Kozhikode

Students wear black clothes on NY day

Secular Mime: Students protesting on MSTM Arts and Science College, Poopalam, on the New Year’s Day on Wednesday.

The students of M.S.T.M. Arts and Science College at Poopalam near Perinthalmanna celebrated their New Year’s Day by staging a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

They reached the campus on Wednesday wearing black clothes. They staged a mime, demanding that the CAA be withdrawn and asserting that they would fight for a secular India. They also released hydrogen-filled balloons printed with protest slogans.

The campus took a pledge against fascist forces. College union chairman K.P. Asif Ali, University Union councillor Raheesh Kakkooth, and general secretary Nabeel led the protest programmes.

