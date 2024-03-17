Students urged to make newspaper reading a part of daily routine

March 17, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated March 18, 2024 01:55 am IST - Kozhikode

Samaya Sushil (sub Junior) of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kannur, Bhagyasree Rajesh (Junior) of Ursuline Senior Secondary School, Kannur and Alakananda T (Senior) of RKMHSS, Kozhikode, bagged the first prize in their respective categories in the regional finale of the JSW Futurescapes painting competition organised in association with The Hindu Young World at East Avenue Hotels in Kozhikode on March 17 (Sunday).

The second and third prizes were bagged by Anfah Sulthan M of Dayapuram Residential School, Kozhikode, and Srida Ranjith of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kannur, respectively in the sub junior category while Charunanda K of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kannur, and Sooryadev A.K. of Naduppoyil U.P. School, Kozhikode, bagged the prizes respectively in the junior category. Ema Anoop of Silver Hills HSS, Kozhikode, and Aman P of St. Francis HSS, Kozhikode, bagged the second and third prizes respectively in the senior category.

Deputy Collector Shamin Sebastian who distributed the prizes called upon the students to keep art close to their hearts as it was essential to nurture love and compassion in a human being. She also urged them to make newspaper reading a part of their daily routine.

Veteran art educators V.P. Madhavan and Denzil John, the judges for the competition, said they had a hard time deciding the winners as most of the paintings were outstanding.

As many as 3,889 students in three different categories took part in the preliminary competitions and the 182 students, who took part in the regional finale, were shortlisted from them. Students from 57 schools in the five northern districts of Kerala took part in the event. All those who qualified for the regional finale received a medal and certificates. The first three winners in each category received a trophy and certificate, while the next 7 winners in each category received consolation prizes and certificates. The topper in each category has been qualified for the national finale the dates of which will be announced later.