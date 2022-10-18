The University of Calicut will hold students’ union polls for 2022-23 in its affiliated colleges, university centres and university departments on November 8. A notification for the purpose will be issued on October 20. The elections could not be held in the past two years due to the pandemic. Details will be available on the university website www.uoc.ac.in
Students’ union polls in Calicut varsity on November 8
