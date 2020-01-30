Kozhikode

Students’ union flays ‘unilateral selection’ of panel for arts fest

more-in

The students’ union of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has accused the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) students’ union of not consulting its views while forming an organising committee for an inter-zone arts festival to be held here in February.

In a release, functionaries of the medical college students’ union said that some of the organising committee members had nothing to do with KUHS.

At the meeting held on Tuesday to form the committee, the KUHS students’ union chairman just read out the names of the committee members without any discussion, they claimed.

The four-day festival will be held from February 17.

The KUHS union is led by the Students’ Federation of India, whose leaders were unilaterally deciding these things, the release alleged.

The union demanded that the organising committee be disbanded and a fresh panel be formed.

Functionaries of the SFI Kozhikode district committee and KUHS students’ union were not available for comments.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 2:22:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/students-union-flays-unilateral-selection-of-panel-for-arts-fest/article30687985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY