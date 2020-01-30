Students’ union flays ‘unilateral selection’ of panel for arts fest

The students’ union of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has accused the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) students’ union of not consulting its views while forming an organising committee for an inter-zone arts festival to be held here in February.

In a release, functionaries of the medical college students’ union said that some of the organising committee members had nothing to do with KUHS.

At the meeting held on Tuesday to form the committee, the KUHS students’ union chairman just read out the names of the committee members without any discussion, they claimed.

The four-day festival will be held from February 17.

The KUHS union is led by the Students’ Federation of India, whose leaders were unilaterally deciding these things, the release alleged.

The union demanded that the organising committee be disbanded and a fresh panel be formed.

Functionaries of the SFI Kozhikode district committee and KUHS students’ union were not available for comments.