Students to conduct mass donation drive for Udayam project

January 29, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 15,000 students from nearly 150 colleges in Kozhikode district will conduct a mass donation drive titled ‘One day for destitute-free Kozhikode’ for the Udayam project on Wednesday.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh told reporters here on Monday that besides creating awareness about the project and ensuring the welfare of residents of the three homes under the project in the city, the campaign also aimed to cultivate social responsibility among students.

“This is a model for the whole country, and it is everyone’s duty to ensure its smooth running,” Mr. Singh said.

National Service Scheme volunteers have been trained on the nuances of the project so that they could answer any questions from the public. The Udayam project was launched in 2020 by the district administration to rehabilitate street dwellers during the pandemic. There are 220 residents at the three Udayam homes at Vellimadukunnu, Chevayur, and West Hill. Street dwellers rehabilitated from various parts of the district are provided free accommodation, food, medical aid, and other basic facilities.

So far, around 2,000 people have benefited from the project that also equips street dwellers to earn a living. Incidentally, around 250 of them have gone back to their homes.

“The Udayam Charitable Society needs around ₹15 lakh every month and around ₹1.8 crore per annum to ensure the smooth functioning of the homes. It does not get any government support and entirely depends on contributions,” Mr. Singh said, adding that ₹17.6 lakh under the Smile scheme of the Central government had been sanctioned for the project.

Deputy Collector E. Anitha Kumari and special officer in charge of Udayam project G. Ragesh were present.

