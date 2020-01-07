Students stage fast for arrest of accused teacher

Students from a higher secondary school in the city staged a hunger strike in front of their school building on Monday, seeking the arrest of a botany teacher who had been booked under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The protesters alleged that the man who went absconding after the incident, was getting support from some of his colleagues to evade the police.

Some of the school alumni members too joined the students’ agitation seeking justice.

Meanwhile, police sources said the suspect was at large and a look-out notice had been issued for him.