Students’ service centre opened at Calicut varsity

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday opened online a digital students’ service centre, titled Suvega, at Calicut University.

Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj laid the foundation stone for the facility. A release said that students can get information related to the university by calling 0494-2660600 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The services would be expanded at a later phase, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and to a 24-hour service.

A total of 30 calls could be attended at a time, the release said.

