Students’ plea to world leaders

20 March 2021 23:41 IST

National Service Scheme volunteers of St. Xavier’s College, Kozhikode, have submitted a memorandum to world leaders demanding the release of prisoners aged above 80 across the world. The memorandum prepared in Sanskrit, Hebrew, German and Arabic besides Malayalam, English and Hindi, and signed by 50 student volunteers state that aged prisoners deserve pardon. They have been forwarded to the United Nations Secretary General, United Nations Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, the Prime Ministers of United Kingdom, Israel and UAE, the Presidents of the United States of America and Germany besides the President and the Prime Minister of India, the National Human Rights Commission, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, the Supreme Court, the High Court and the Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

The memorandum prepared on the basis of a survey conducted by students suggests release of aged prisoners subject to conditions. “Expert committees should examine whether these people who have undergone prolonged imprisonment could be pardoned. If their families did not accept them back, the governments should make alternative arrangements to accommodate them,” said Varughese Mathew, Principal of the college, who forwarded the memorandum to world leaders.

“We hope that this memorandum will be a catalyst to change,” he said.

People above 80 are physically and mentally weaker than they were before and rarely can be harmful to society, says the memorandum.