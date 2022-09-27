Students of Kozhikode engineering college develop helmet that helps rider remain awake

ADVERTISEMENT

A helmet that helps a motorcycle rider get rid of sleepiness. That is what students of a Kozhikode-based engineering college claim to have developed using what they called “anti-sleeping helmet technology”.

The students from the electronics and communication department of AWH Engineering College, Kuttikkattur, pointed out that most accidents happened because the riders fell asleep just for a couple of seconds. A nano-micro controller and eye blinking censor fitted on the helmet would help them keep awake. If the riders close their eyes for three or four seconds, the helmet would let out a noise and start vibrating itself. They can sense the trouble and avoid getting caught in accidents.

The students said each helmet would cost only ₹850 to develop.

The team of students that developed the helmet included A.M. Shahil, P.P. Adarsh, T.P. Rinosha, T.V. Jiju, and P.V. Yadupriya. Mr. Adarsh said on Tuesday that the idea was put forward by Mr. Jiju after one of his acquaintances met with an accident at his hometown of Peruvayal. “We thought of developing technology that could prevent such incidents,” he added. It was conceived as an academic project done in the sixth semester of the course.

They were guided by Manu Prasad, assistant professor, department of electronics and communication. It was exhibited at a State-level Yuva Boot Camp organised by the Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development, a wing of the Industries department, earlier this month.