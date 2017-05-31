Students of aviation academy to launch indefinite fast

A group of students of a private aviation academy have said that they will launch an indefinite fast from Thursday demanding that the academy return their certificates.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Reshma V., one of the students, alleged that representatives of management of Aimfill International Campus, a branch of which is situated on Mavoor Road in Kozhikode, were harassing them and efforts were on to trap them in false police cases.

She sought government intervention to ensure justice for them. Ms. Reshma alleged that the academy management had wrongfully claimed that their B.B.A., M.B.A. and postgraduate diploma courses in airport and airlines management were recognised by Bharathiar University. The academy had demanded that the students pay the entire course fee if they want to get their certificates back. Another student alleged that the institute was functioning without a licence.

Meanwhile, Rifana, branch manager, Aimfill International Campus, claimed that almost all the agitating students had written the exams conducted by Bharathiar University. They had almost finished the classes for the first year of their course. The academy was offering job-oriented integrated courses and the students had been given uniforms, textbooks and other material too. She alleged that the students had been misled by vested interests. “They had filed a case in the Kerala High Court against us. After we produced documents to prove our point, we got a stay,” she said.

Asked about the students’ allegation that they had been denied certificates, Ms. Rifana said that they were yet to get any request for the purpose. She said that the course had started in August and the certificates could be returned from the university after formalities only by March or April. Ms. Rifana also alleged that the students and their supporters were harassing the staff in the academy.