Students’ movie screened

Students of Government Higher Secondary School, Madappally, Kozhikode, as well as other cast of the movie Madappally United finally got a chance to watch their movie on Friday. The small movie that had made waves in international film festivals across the world was screened for the first time in the district at Falke Film House in Vadakara.

Madappally United bagged the award for the Best Fictional Film at the International Film Festival in Tehran recently. The movie had also won awards in Indian Film Festival of Cincinatty and International Sports Film Festival in Kenya.

Most of the debutant actors in the movie are students of the Madappally school. They were trained in acting through various acting workshops under the Madappally Academic Programme for Learning and Empowerment (MAPLE), instituted by ULCCS Foundation for comprehensive development of students in the coastal area.

The director of the movie is Ajay Govind. Besides the debutants, experienced actors such as Savitri Sreedharan, Sreekanth Murali, Jayaprakash Kuloor and Hareesh Peradi too have played important roles in the movie.