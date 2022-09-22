Students, job aspirants advised to be careful while choosing courses

Strategy being worked out to implement 4% reservation for differently abled, says PSC Chairman

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 22, 2022 20:29 IST

M.K. Sakkeer, Chairman, Kerala Public Service Commission (PCB), has asked job applicants and students to be careful about courses in the self-financing sector that are claimed to be run by foreign universities.

He was interacting with a select group of students and job applicants at an event organised at the University of Calicut on Thursday. Mr. Sakkeer said that before joining any course, students should find out if it would help them get jobs.

Mr. Sakkeer said both the PSC and the Social Justice department were trying to work out a logical strategy to implement 4% reservation for differently abled persons. Replying to a query by a participant, he pointed out that other communities should not lose their rights while implementing reservation for the disabled. Mr. Sakkeer said each government department was supposed to identify the posts reserved for differently abled people. Some departments were yet to do it, he added.

