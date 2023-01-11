ADVERTISEMENT

Students injured in SFI-KSU clash at Kozhikode law college

January 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

KSU activists plan Freshers’ Day; SFI workers refuse to remove banners on stage

The Hindu Bureau

Around a dozen students were injured in a scuffle between activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) on the Government Law College campus here on Wednesday.

According to sources, KSU activists had planned a ‘Freshers’ Day’ to welcome newcomers to the campus. The events scheduled included a musical concert in the night. The trouble started in the afternoon when SFI activists refused to remove some banners they had placed on the stage. An altercation broke out between the two sides.

The tussle continued for around half an hour. Around a dozen students, including girls were injured in the melee. The police intervened and brought the situation under control. The injured students have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital and the Government General Hospital.

