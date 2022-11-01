Student’s eardrum damaged in alleged ragging incident in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

The eardrum of an undergraduate student at a self-financing college at Nadapuram in Kozhikode district was reportedly damaged in a recent ragging incident on the campus.

B.Com students Nihal Hameed and Mohammed Radi and BCA student Salahuddin at MET Arts and Science College sustained injuries in the incident, while Hameed’s eardrum was damaged. According to sources, the incident happened on October 26. Seniors allegedly harassed the students near the canteen and manhandled them. Hameed is now under medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the anti-ragging cell of the college is yet to submit an official report on the incident to the police . Because of this, cases under anti-ragging provisions are yet to be registered. The police have registered another case based on a complaint filed by the parents of the students and have named nine senior students. There are reports that ragging incidents have occurred on the campus earlier too.