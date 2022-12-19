Students drowns in Calicut varsity swimming pool; VC orders inquiry

  1. EPaper
December 19, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has ordered an inquiry into the death by drowning of P. Shehan, a student of M.A. Development Studies, in the campus swimming pool on Monday morning. He hailed from Edavanna in Malappuram district.

It is learnt that large-scale celebrations were held on the university campus after Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup title on Sunday night. Some students reportedly sneaked into the swimming pool premises after scaling its wall. Shehan too was reported to be in the group. Though he was recovered from the pool, it took a while before he could be admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. He was reportedly dead by then. The Tenhipalam police have registered a case and begun inquiry. The university authorities visited relatives of the student.

