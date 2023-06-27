Student’s death: rights panel seeks progress of police inquiry

June 27, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked the Assistant Police Commissioner, Feroke, to submit a report on the progress of the investigation into the death of a student of Farook Institute of Management Studies in Kozhikode in 2014.

A press release quoting K. Baijunath, judicial member of the commission, on Tuesday said that the student’s body was found in the Beypore river. The complaint filed by his mother said that he had gone on a tour to New Delhi on September 18, 2014 but did not return home. She accused a teacher in his college of harassing him, which forced her son to end his life.

The commission asked the police officer to submit the report in 15 days. The case will be considered at a sitting scheduled to be held in Kozhikode on July 14.