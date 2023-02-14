Students’ body at NIT-C objects to political event on campus

February 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Students’ Affairs Council, an elected body of students at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), has objected to the administration recently hosting a political event by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the campus.

In an email to the Director and other officials, the council members wondered how the authorities could permit such an event as the students’ code of conduct did not allow politically based students and other organisations or outfits within the institute. The event titled ‘Students Experience in Inter-State Living’ was held at Aryabhatta Hall under the banner of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Club on February 8.

They also alleged that the administration had concealed facts about the programme as the club coordinator reportedly removed the ABVP’s name from the brochure sent to the NIT-C community. “We are extremely sad to say that the general student body of the institute was fooled into believing that the programme does not have any political affiliation. The Director of the institute and the DSW [Dean, Students Welfare] were part of the programme along with the State Secretary of the ABVP on the dais,” the email said.

In an official response, the NIT-C authorities said the event was to welcome 30 students from Northeastern States such as Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. It was an effort to foster emotional assimilation, build cross-cultural ties, and give the students a chance to learn about Kerala’s history and culture. They had a brief tour of the campus to know the contribution of the NIT-C towards society and nation building, the authorities added.