Students allege bid to close down Sanskrit varsity centre at Koyilandy

KOZHIKODE

03 November 2021 23:48 IST

It is not feasible to run sub-centres without sufficient number of students, says varsity

A section of students have objected to the alleged attempt to close down the Koyilandy sub-centre of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, citing shortfall in admissions to various courses.

Functionaries of the Students Federation of India (SFI) said on Wednesday that it was part of a larger design to stop all the nine sub-centres under the university. They added that the centres at Thuravoor in Alappuzha and Thrissur had been closed, and that applications were not invited for admissions to postgraduate courses at the Ettumanoor centre in Kottayam in the 2020-21 academic year. Similar was the case with courses in Hindi and Sanskrit Grammar at the Tirur centre in Malappuram district as well.

SFI Koyilandy area secretary Mohammed Farhan claimed that the attempt seemed to be first reducing the number of admissions in various departments and later close down the centre citing shortage of students. If there are less than five students in subjects related to Sanskrit and 10 in other subjects, those departments will be scrapped from the sub-centres. The Koyilandy sub-centre has degree courses in Sanskrit Vedanta, Sanskrit Literature, and Sanskrit General, and PG courses in Sanskrit Vedanta, Sanskrit Literature, Sanskrit General, Malayalam, Hindi, and Urdu. Though there are 20 seats for PG courses in Malayalam, Hindi, and Urdu, only less than 10 students have sought admissions to them.

However, the students claimed that there were those willing to study these subjects, but they were not getting a chance due to the unscientific admission process. They pointed out that the university had published the second allotment list only 22 days after the publication of the first allotment list. This led to many students opting for courses in other universities.

The university authorities, meanwhile, claimed that most of the sub-centres were functioning out of rented premises, and that it was not economically feasible to run them if there were not enough students. The SFI has sought re-entrance tests at the sub-centres based on the number of vacant seats there.