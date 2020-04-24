Student volunteers go into overdrive to find blood donors

Finding five to 10 blood donors every day to meet the requirements of a leading blood bank at a government hospital here is not a small challenge. Especially at a time when blood banks in the district are struggling to maintain sufficient stock during the lockdown. ​

Interestingly, the efforts of 14,000 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from various higher secondary schools here are bearing fruition. As many as 830 new donors have been identified in the district. More are being identified for updating the list.​

“As students cannot donate blood due to age restrictions, most of them are designating their family members or relatives for the blood donation drive,” said S. Sreejith, NSS district coordinator. He added that student volunteers had been engaged in the initiative for the last more than 10 days. ​

​The volunteers took up the challenge following the District Collector’s public call to address the crisis. The names and contact numbers of those willing to donate blood are handed over to blood bank officials on a daily basis for follow-up action. Using the contact lists, counsellors at the blood bank get in touch with the individuals and explain to them the process. ​

According to project coordinators, the blood bank at the Kottapparamba Government Hospital for Women and Children here is in need of at least 10 to 20 donors every day to maintain the required stock. Apprehensions over COVID-19 spread has resulted in a decline in the number of donors at the hospital blood bank. ​