Student run over by train in Kozhikode

January 01, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 17-year-old boy from Balussery was run over by train while he was trying to cross a restricted stretch of the railway track on his scooter near the Gandhi Road flyover after New Year celebrations on January 1.

The deceased was identified as Adil Farhan. The accident took place around 1.30 a.m. while he was returning home along with his friend.

According to the police, Adil was knocked down by the Lokmanya Tilak-Ernakulam Duronto Express when his friends were waiting for him on the other side. The Plus One student met with the accident while following another bike rider who had managed to cross the track a few seconds ahead of him, the police said.

Adil and his scooter got trapped under the train engine that stopped nearly 100 metres away from the spot. Sources said the loco pilot had used loud horns multiple times on the stretch as a warning sign, but it was in vain.

According to the police, another youth who was reportedly riding pillion with Adil escaped unhurt as he managed to jump off the scooter when it approached the track.