Student loses scholarship amount in online fraud

Despite improved vigil by banks, incidents of money being lost from personal banking accounts continue unabated in Kozhikode’s rural areas.

The latest victim is an engineering student from Kozhikode’s Meppayil village who lost her entire scholarship amount from her bank account.

“I lost ₹20,000 in the incident which took place on March 22. I was shocked when I received two messages indicating cash withdrawal of ₹10,000 each from the account a few minutes before the closure of banking hours,” said V. Aparna. She said the matter had been reported to the cyber cell and the Banking Ombudsman.

“I had not revealed my ATM pin or any other banking detail to anyone. The money was not reportedly withdrawn from an ATM, but was taken using some fraudulent online transaction by accessing debit card details,” said Ms. Aparna.

Officials with the Kozhikode cyber cell said they had received 10 similar complaints from various parts of the district and a comprehensive investigation was under way into the incidents. The highest amount recently lost by a person was ₹40,000, they said, adding that people should change their ATM PIN occasionally besides removing all apps downloaded from untrustworthy sources from their mobile phones.