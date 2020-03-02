Student found dead in apartment

Kozhikode

He was ineligible to appear for exam due to low attendance, say police

A student of Malabar Christian College was found dead at his apartment near Convent Road in the city on Sunday.

The police said the 21-year-old, identified as Jaspreet Singh from Punjab, had ended his life as he was not eligible to appear for university examination owing to attendance shortage. His body was found hanging.

Jaspreet was a final year degree student of Economics. According to university rules, 75% attendance is mandatory to appear for the final year examination commencing on Monday. However, college sources said his attendance percentage was below 70%.

The town police conducted inquest and shifted the body to the Kozhikode Medical College for post-mortem. They said an investigation would be conducted into the incident.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.