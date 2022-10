ADVERTISEMENT

A Plus One student from Mukkom drowned in the Iruvazhinhi river in Kozhikode on Thursday. Nidhin Sebastian, 16, met with the accident while taking bath in the river along with his friends in the afternoon. The student was not properly trained in swimming. Though his friends tried to save him, it was in vain. The body was recovered with the support of a fire and rescue services unit from Mukkom.