Student beaten up during alleged ragging attempt; case registered against 10 senior students

July 20, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kunnamangalam police have registered a case against a group of 10 students at M.E.S College, Kalanthode, who allegedly beat up a junior student during a suspected ragging attempt. The case was registered following a complaint by the student’s parents.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place on the campus on Wednesday. The student, Midhilaj Mohammed, who sustained grave injuries during the assault was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. In the preliminary screening, he was found to have impaired vision, and his nasal bridge was found fractured.

According to the complaint, the student underwent cruel torture in the ragging incident, spearheaded by a group of second year students of the sociology department.

Police sources said they would check whether the college had a proper mechanism in place to deal with complaints about ragging. The functioning of the anti-ragging cell would be examined, they said.

