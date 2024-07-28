Strong winds, heavy rain hit village areas in Kozhikode

Strong wind and heavy rainfall destroyed several houses and disrupted power supply in the village areas of Koodaranhi, Thiruvambady, and Koompara in Kozhikode district on (July 28) Sunday.

Several avenue trees got uprooted by the extreme wind that struck around 4:30 a.m. Kerala State Electricity Board officials said power supply could be fully restored by (July 29) Monday evening. Traffic was interrupted on the Koompara-Mankayam road. Revenue department officials will visit the affected spots on Monday to assess the situation.

