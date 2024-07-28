GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Strong winds, heavy rain hit village areas in Kozhikode

Published - July 28, 2024 11:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A building which was damaged after an uprooted avenue tree fell on it at Thiruvambady in Kozhikode on July 28.

A building which was damaged after an uprooted avenue tree fell on it at Thiruvambady in Kozhikode on July 28. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Strong wind and heavy rainfall destroyed several houses and disrupted power supply in the village areas of Koodaranhi, Thiruvambady, and Koompara in Kozhikode district on (July 28) Sunday.

Several avenue trees got uprooted by the extreme wind that struck around 4:30 a.m. Kerala State Electricity Board officials said power supply could be fully restored by (July 29) Monday evening. Traffic was interrupted on the Koompara-Mankayam road. Revenue department officials will visit the affected spots on Monday to assess the situation.

