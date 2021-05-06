Stringent curbs on the cards in fishing harbours

Fishers need to produce COVID-19 negative certificate to enter facilities

With the State moving into one more lockdown amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, more stringent regulations are on the cards for the operation of fishing harbours in Kozhikode district. In critical containment zones, fishers and allied workers who carry a COVID-19 negative certificate will only be permitted to enter harbours. Following the Fisheries Department order, the Beypore harbour is now open only to such persons.

Local harbour management committees have been asked to strictly comply with the health protocol and implement regulations. Only wholesale dealers with the required pass will be allowed to take the daily stock. Entry of the public for retail purchase in harbours has been restricted.

In view of the State-level lockdown, a fresh guideline with regard to the functioning of harbours will be issued by the district administration on Friday. There will be separate nodal officers for each harbour to oversee the safety protocol and other local requirements.

“Our suggestion is to shut down the operation of all harbours in critical containment zones. Designated nodal officers and harbour development societies concerned will oversee the regulations,” said a senior officer attached to the Fisheries Department. He also made it clear that the regulations would be implemented without creating any hurdle for those already set off for deep sea fishing in trawlers.

Meanwhile, fishermen organisations in the district have called for a “compassionate approach” on the part of the administrators while introducing stringent regulations. According to them, the closure of harbours or denial of fishermen’s entry will make the life miserable for hundreds of poor fish vendors and allied workers.