‘Stringent auditing in coop. sector’

Kozhikode

19 November 2021 22:48 IST

Milma reforms for exclusion of non-dairy farmers from holding posts

The Department of Cooperation is taking active steps to counter the illegal practices haunting the cooperative sector in the State, said Minister for Cooperation V.N.Vasavan.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme of the Calicut Press Club here on Friday, the Minister said that an official on deputation from the Comptroller and Auditor General’s office would be incorporated into the department’s audit wing, in order to strengthen it. The department was also launching a Cooperative Audit Monitoring Information System in Kozhikode on Saturday, on the occasion of the valedictory of the Cooperative Week observance. Besides, a portal that gave all details about any cooperative society, including its membership, deposits, loans and audit status, would be launched on Saturday, he said.

The reforms were being brought into Milma to prevent non-farmers getting into its administrative panel. “Now, only a dairy farmer with at least one milking animal at home will be able to be an office bearer in the milk marketing societies. Also, women’s reservation has been brought into the societies by making it mandatory that either the president or the vice president should be a woman. He also highlighted the inclusiveness of Kerala Bank as the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank, which refused to join the former, had also joined the bandwagon.

Department Secretary Mini Antony and Registrar P.B. Nooh were present at the press meet.

The valedictory of the Cooperation Week will be held at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Iringal, on Saturday. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas will preside over the event which will be inaugurated by Mr.Vasavan. The awards for best performing cooperative societies in various sectors will be given away on the occasion. A seminar on “Financial inclusion, digitalisation and social media through cooperatives” will be held on the occasion.