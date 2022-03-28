Strike near-total in Kozhikode

Migrant labourers at the Kozhikode Railway station trying to fit into an autorickshaw as public transport is scarce owing to the National strike of trade unions on Monday | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Most of the shops, except a few shops selling tea, coffee, and snacks, were shut

Public transport was severely affected, and hotels, shops and other business units remained largely closed in Kozhikode district on the first day of the two-day national strike called by central trade unions against the Union Government’s anti-labour policies, on March 28.

The Kerala Road Transport Corporation did not operate their services. Most of the shops, except a few shops selling tea, coffee, and snacks, were shut. Major markets in Kozhikode city such as the one at Palayam and Valiyangadi, too did not function. Fruits and vegetables were seen left in the open outside some shops in Palayam.

Private vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were seen plying on the roads. Though branches of public sector banks such as the State Bank of India were open, there were no customers in many places. Police vans and vehicles arranged by volunteers were stationed outside the Kozhikode railway station to help passengers reach their destinations.

Fuel outlets did not function in many places. There were reports about a skirmish between those supporting the strike and petrol outlet staff in Mukkom.

Meanwhile, activists of the trade union coordination committee took out a march on Mavoor Road.