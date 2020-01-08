Strike hits normal life in Wayanad

The 24-hour nationwide strike called by some trade unions on Wednesday against the Central government’s labour policies affected normal life in the district.

The strike led to a hartal-like situation in small towns of the district with shops, educational institutions and business establishments remaining closed. Attendance was low in government offices and financial institutions.

. Protesters at Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady tried to block trucks heading to major towns of the State from neighbouring States.

While private and KSRTC buses, autorickshaws and taxi cars stayed off the road, two-wheelers and other private vehicles plied.

No services were operated from the Sulthan Bathery, Kalpetta, and Mananthavady KSRTC depots.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on the Kerala-Karnataka and Kerala-Tamil Nadu State borders, including Tholpetty, Muthanga and Thaloor.

No untoward incidents were reported from anywhere in the district, police said.