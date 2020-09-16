Strike hits functioning of RTOs

Kozhikode

16 September 2020 18:32 IST

Motor vehicle inspectors allege disparity in promotions

The functioning of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Kozhikode and Vadakara and the Sub Regional Transport offices (SRTO) at Koyilandy, Perambra, Thamarassery and Nanmanda in the district was affected following the one -day token strike observed by the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department Gazetted Officers Association on Wednesday.

The token strike of motor vehicle inspectors and senior officers was in protest against the alleged disparity in promotions and wage differences between the technical wing and the ministerial staff in the Motor Vehicles Department.

M.P. Subhash Babu, a senior representative and former State vice president of the association, who inaugurated the strike said that an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector secured just one promotion during his 20-year service period while a clerk without technical qualification and mandatory police training gained seven promotions to become a Joint RTO during the same period.

With counters remaining closed, normal activities were frozen at the two RTOs and four SRTOs although the ministerial staff desks engaged in the collection of applications from the public.

Association office-bearers said that unscientific provisions in the Transport Service Special Rules favoured the ministerial staff. A draft special rules formulated in 1999 to circumvent the discrepancy in promotions and wages were still in the cold storage. Significantly, technical officers headed the motor vehicle departments in South Indian states.

They also pointed out that the ministerial staff who reached the upper echelons of the department had little or no technical knowledge about the operation of an automobile. Unfortunately, they were also empowered to give temporary registration and subsequently registration of vehicles, they said.