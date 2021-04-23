Strict weekend curfew in Kozhikode

Only essential and emergency services will be allowed to function: Collector

The curfew on Saturday and Sunday (April 24 and 25) will be imposed strictly, allowing only essential and emergency services to function, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has said.

The restrictions are not applicable to work related to election, examination and COVID. The higher secondary examination scheduled for Saturday will not be affected. However, it will be a holiday for government offices, banks, and public and cooperative sector enterprises. All educational institutions including schools, tuition centres, dance and music classes, and coaching centres have been asked to conduct online classes only. Summer camps and other training camps have been cancelled.

Institutions engaged in COVID management and organisations providing essential and emergency services may function. There will be no travel restrictions on the employees of such organisations. Industries and firms that provide essential or emergency services, and telecommunication and internet services may be allowed to travel if they produce their identity cards. Only essential employees of IT and allied industries should work from office. They too must furnish their ID cards. Patients who need immediate medical care, helpers and those who need vaccination may also travel with their ID cards.

Local stores that sell food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, fish and meat may function following COVID protocol. They should encourage home delivery to discourage people from getting out of their homes. Restaurants and other eateries should allow only home delivery or takeaway.

Long distance buses, trains and flights are permitted. Public transport and goods transport are allowed. Private and taxi vehicles may be used to travel to and from bus stands, railway stations and airports. However, they should furnish proper travel documents when asked.

Weddings and house-warming functions may be held in compliance with the health protocol, after registering on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. All meetings and training sessions in the government sector will be held online, the Collector has said.