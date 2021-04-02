Strict vigil at booths sought

Congress leader M.K. Raghvan, MP, has accused the CPI(M) of deliberating including double entries in the voters’ list for the Assembly polls. Addressing a news conference on Friday, he said that the CPI(M) had not uttered a word on the duplication of names in the list. The UDF had requested the Election Commission to install web cameras and deployment of Central forces to maintain strict vigil at the polling booths, he said.

Mr. Raghavan said that introduction of biometric facility and linking the Electors Photo Identity Card and the Aadhaar card would prevent bogus voting. In this regard, a Private Members Bill would be introduced in Parliament, he said.

He also alleged that Left Democratic Front with the support of the officials was trying to subvert the anti-sentiments of the people against the government. The majority of officials employed for election duty was attached to the NGO Union, Mr. Raghavan alleged, citing misusing the postal votes.

As many as 64,007 duplicate names were found in the 13 Assembly constituencies in Kozhikode. The address of 8,375 voters were also missing in the electoral list, Mr. Raghavan said.