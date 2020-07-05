Strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocol at Central Market

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation cancelled the licences of three shops at Central Market on Saturday on the charge of not following the COVID-19 protocol. The special squad that inspected the market also slapped fines on 28 persons for not wearing mask.

The special drive was held to ensure safety at the market after a vendor’s son tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Subsequently, the corporation has taken steps to prevent crowding in the market.

As a first step, the market will function in two shifts—one from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. and another from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Only 15 trucks will be allowed to enter the market in each shift.

Volunteers have been deployed for registering workers in each truck and to make sure that they follow the protocol.

People aged above 60 have been banned from doing any kind of business at the market.