Stress on judicious use of groundwater resources

K.V. Jayakumar, Professor at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, delivering the valedictory address at the National Ground Water Conference at Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Kozhikode

20 February 2020 22:58 IST

Stakeholders urged to use emerging techniques for groundwater exploration

The third National Groundwater Conference, which concluded on the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) campus here on Thursday, came up with an eleven-point recommendation urging stakeholders in the sector to explore emerging techniques in managing groundwater resources.

The three-day sessions, which stressed the judicious use of groundwater resources, observed that water security could be achieved by adopting appropriate groundwater recharge practices. It called for the use of advanced tools such as geophysical techniques, remote sensing and GIS for groundwater exploration, assessment and management.

Effective measure

The use of groundwater modelling was highlighted as an effective measure in water resource assessment for sustainable groundwater development projects. Delegates during their presentations on water conservation models said drip irrigation and fertigation systems should be popularised among farmers. In areas where groundwater development was more than 70%, steps should be taken to ensure conservation of groundwater by adopting sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, they said.

The panellists also pointed out that coastal and urban hydrology were becoming increasingly important due to population pressure that exerted excessive stress on limited groundwater resources in such regions. The future water demand in these areas should be considered and groundwater resources should be judiciously used and protected, they said.

One of the major recommendations at the conference was the need to conduct more studies on seawater intrusion and submarine groundwater discharge using numerical modelling, geophysical and hydro-chemical techniques. Scientists who made the recommendation explained that such studies would highlight the importance of quantum of nutrient and freshwater discharge to the ocean which has larger societal implications.

Data base

Creating a data base system for integrated water resources management from basin scale to watershed scale was another suggestion made at the conference. Scientists said this should be backed up by legal framework so that the data base could be freely accessed by all stakeholders in the country.

Groundwater Scenario in Kerala too was a topic of presentations considering the previous episodes of floods and drought.