stress on gender-inclusive business

Kozhikode

22 January 2021 00:21 IST

Meet to explore economic potential of women, transgenders

The second edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE) to be held on the Gender Park campus in Kozhikode from February 11 to 13 will focus on the measures to unleash the economic potential of women and transgenders that will empower them to become successful entrepreneurs.

Around 50 speakers, primarily industry experts, policymakers, academics, professionals and domain experts from across the globe will address the event featuring delegates, including budding entrepreneurs and social innovators. The three-day conference will also discuss how to make entrepreneurship and social businesses more gender inclusive to facilitate the active participation of women and transgender persons.

