Street Voice opposes demolition of building

While the city is eagerly waiting for a parking plaza near S.M. Street, an organisation named Calicut Street Voice has come up against the project, claiming that they will not allow the ‘Sathram’ building to be demolished for the construction of the parking plaza.

The Kozhikode Corporation’s parking plaza is proposed to come up at Kidson Corner on the 20-cent plot which was until recently occupied by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation’s Hotel Malabar Mansion. The KTDC had discontinued operation of the hotel as the 50-year-old building was in a dilapidated condition. The Corporation plans to demolish the structure to build a parking plaza in an effort to solve the parking woes in the heart of the city.

‘Space for visitors’

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Calicut Street Voice president Ramadas Vengeri said the building was constructed on a plot sanctioned by the erstwhile Zamorin to construct night shelters (sathram) for visitors to the city and cultural activists. The organisation plans to form a collective of cultural leaders to fight the move to demolish the building.

“Most buildings in the city are around 50 to 75 years old. What is the hurry to demolish this one,” asked Mr.Vengeri. He questioned the move to handover the parking plaza to a private firm free of cost (on build-operate-transfer basis) upon the condition that it would be returned to the Corporation after 30 years.

The organisation demanded that the parking facility should be provided at least half a kilometre away from S.M. Street to avoid traffic congestion in the area. He suggested that underground parking of buildings in S.M. Street should be opened.