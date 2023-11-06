Street vending market project at Kozhikode beach to be completed by May 2024

November 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has obtained administrative sanction for the first street vending market in the city to be set up at Kozhikode beach with the support of the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM). The ₹3.44-crore project is expected to benefit 90 street vendors selected by the Corporation through a survey.

The sanction was issued by the State-level Project Sanctioning Committee of the NULM chaired by the Kudumbashree executive director on October 27, based on a detailed project report submitted by the Corporation. The civic body will have to bear 30% of the project cost (₹1.03 crore), while the NULM will cover the rest (₹2.41 crore).

The first phase of the project is to be completed by March 31, 2024, and the rest by May 2024, failing which the NULM will withdraw support for the project, and the Corporation will have to fund it completely. The sanctioned amount will be released in three instalments based on the physical progress of the project.

The Corporation has been advised to form an executive committee headed by the Corporation Secretary to manage the market and another vendor market management committee headed by the health officer to monitor the day-to-day affairs of the market.

“The vending market at the beach is the first of its kind in the city. We shall set up more once this one is fully operational,” said P. Divakaran, welfare standing committee chairman of the Corporation.

The market will come up on the stretch of the beach from Corporation office to Beach Hospital, leaving the rest of the space open for tourists. Street vendors will have specially designed carts that may cost around ₹1.4 crore. Basic facilities to be readied on the beach include a tiled pathway equipped with electricity, proper drinking water, and waste management infrastructure including a sewage treatment plant.

The Corporation has identified around 2,000 street vendors and has issued identity cards to most of them. The plan is to accommodate them in 13 vending zones in various parts of the city.