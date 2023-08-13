Street traders continue to encroach upon public parking spots in Kozhikode

August 13, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The encroachment into parking slots by wayside traders and push cart vendors in different parts of the city is causing huge trouble for motorists yet again. Despite action being taken against some traders who had occupied footpaths, many continue to misuse public spaces, forcing motorists to search for other parking slots.

Push carts operators who sell food items form the majority who encroach into parking slots. Some of them lock horns with beachgoers who try to park vehicles near such units.

“Even after marking vendors’ zones near the Kozhikode beach, there is no change in the habits of a few traders who come to the spot in the evening. The overcrowding of customers near such spots makes it difficult to take out other parked vehicles from the area,” said K.V. Sangeeth, a functionary of a local club. He said the lack of action on the part of the police and local self-government authorities would result in such spots being converted into permanent sales points.

The situation is the same at many marked parking slots near the Kozhikode railway station, mofussil bus stand, and Palayam and Mavoor roads. Some of the traders who temporarily shifted operations following the instruction of the police are again back to the area. Some of such units are also obstructing the movement of vehicles on the road.

“There were interventions on the part of the police in several areas, including the Medical College side, where such traders caused huge trouble. Many of them were evicted from the Medical College area,” said a police officer. He added that stringent action was likely soon in view of the Onam season.

Kozhikode Corporation officials said the menace would come to an end with the creation of special vending zones in the city. Only licensed traders with identity cards issued by the civic body would be allowed to enter such vending zones, they added.

