Street project launched in Kadalundi

The Tourism Department is implementing the ‘Street project’ in Kadalundi panchayat as part of the Comprehensive Responsible Tourism Project in Beypore constituency. The project involves identifying the peculiarities of each part of the panchayat and redesigning the streets to suit tourism purposes. Thus there will be green streets, cultural streets, ethnic food street, village life experience street, water street and art street, all within one panchayat.

Launching the project in Kadalundi on Saturday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas said that the project will showcase Kadalundi to the world at the same time helping with the social and financial upliftment of the local population.

A three-day awareness campaign on the street project has also been launched in which around 40 students specialising in architecture, environment science, tourism, journalism, civil engineering, botany and social work are taking part.

As part of the project, community volunteers will be divided into different groups to conduct field visits. They will submit reports on the kind of projects that could be implemented in each locality. Panchayat representatives and group leaders in each locality will lead the field visits.