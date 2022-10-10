Street play staged to mark Mental Health Day observance in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 10, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A rally being taken out in Kozhikode on Monday under the aegis of Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom, on World Mental Health Day. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A street play was organised by students of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, to mark World Mental Health Day observance in Kozhikode on Monday. A release said the play dealt with the plight of a youth with mental stress. The event was held at the moffusil bus stand. Tom Varghese, psychiatrist with the Government General Hospital, spoke on substance abuse and its consequences. M. Muraleedharan of the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, spoke of the need for maintaining good mental health along with good physical health. He said with proper treatment mental health problems could be solved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app