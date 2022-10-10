Street play staged to mark Mental Health Day observance in Kozhikode

A street play was organised by students of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, to mark World Mental Health Day observance in Kozhikode on Monday. A release said the play dealt with the plight of a youth with mental stress. The event was held at the moffusil bus stand. Tom Varghese, psychiatrist with the Government General Hospital, spoke on substance abuse and its consequences. M. Muraleedharan of the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, spoke of the need for maintaining good mental health along with good physical health. He said with proper treatment mental health problems could be solved.