Street dwellers shifted to college hostel

More than 200 street dwellers in the city have been shifted to safer locations under the aegis of the nodal office set up for the purpose on the orders of the District Collector in the backdrop of the nation-wide lockdown.

According to a press release, the street dwellers who usually stayed around the Railway Station, Palayam bus stand and Link Road have been shifted to the hostel of the Government College of Physical Education and the pre-matric hostel under the Department of Scheduled Castes. They underwent medical check-ups before they were shifted. More street dwellers will be shifted in the coming days.

At present, the Department of Social Justice has joined hands with the voluntary organisations in the city to provide food to all of them. A centralised kitchen has been set up from where food is distributed on the streets and to the hostels.

District Social Justice Officer Sheeba Mumtaz is the nodal officer in charge of the operations.